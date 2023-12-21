Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $74.75

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $71.50 to $74.75 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MU. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.2 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $82.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average of $69.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $45,989,248.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,647,573 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

