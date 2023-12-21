Scientific Industries (SCND) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, December 22nd.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCND opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. Scientific Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52.

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

