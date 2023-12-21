Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MU. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.43.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $82.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,647,573. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Micron Technology by 58,309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342,149 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

