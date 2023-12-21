Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 139,672 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 139,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

