9,791 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Stock Performance
J. M. Smucker stock opened at $122.33 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.27.
J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,066.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
