Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 43,227 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 43,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.8 %

HUN opened at $25.23 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.52%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

