14,500 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,892,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,231 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Maximus by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,878,000 after acquiring an additional 74,877 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Maximus by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Maximus by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $161,772,000 after acquiring an additional 57,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE MMS opened at $82.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.01. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69.

Maximus Increases Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $107,837.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $290,206.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $971,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,434 shares of company stock worth $2,830,365. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

