15,813 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Moderna by 173.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,456. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $212.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

