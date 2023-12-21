15,813 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Moderna by 173.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,456. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRNA
Moderna Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $212.47.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
See Also
