Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,502,217,000 after buying an additional 232,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,401,000 after buying an additional 157,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after buying an additional 528,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,139,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,429,000 after buying an additional 132,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $130.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.04. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

