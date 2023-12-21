25,591 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,591 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMED. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 91.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Globus Medical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Globus Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

GMED opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.01.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.56.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

