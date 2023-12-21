Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 172.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Axonics Stock Performance

AXNX opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $68.22.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

