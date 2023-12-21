Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,362.88.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,469.21 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,907.38 and a twelve month high of $3,542.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,079.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,992.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

