Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $88.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 184.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

