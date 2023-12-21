55,881 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Purchased by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,881 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SEA by 135.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SEA by 204.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE SE opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEA

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.