Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.75 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $114,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,583 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,191,000 after buying an additional 1,469,975 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,650,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

