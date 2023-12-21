HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,387 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Motco raised its stake in HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in HP by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,415,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $37,330,242.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,246,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,831,286.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,997,861 shares of company stock worth $234,132,521 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.79 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

