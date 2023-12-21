27,560 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 37.7% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 76.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA stock opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

