Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 122,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OUNZ. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,614,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,032,000 after buying an additional 94,119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 646,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 45,378 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2,366.2% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 596,874 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 581,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 389,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 47,968 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OUNZ opened at $19.64 on Thursday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

