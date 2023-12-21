Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 90,293 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.0 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.10 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

