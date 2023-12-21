4,032 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,032 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total value of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,195,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,850 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,614. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler raised HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $515.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.62.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $564.40 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.99 and a 1-year high of $581.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

