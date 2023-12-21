16,420 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Bought by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ITA stock opened at $123.98 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.37.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.