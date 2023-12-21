37,863 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of General Mills by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc increased its position in General Mills by 2.8% in the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 46,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $1,342,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $3,005,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

