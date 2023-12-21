Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 91,053 SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 91,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 5.76% of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAIL. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 413.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HAIL opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.55. SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $38.93.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (HAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies that focuses on autonomous vehicle technology, drone technology, and advanced transportation tracking and transport optimization systems.

