Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 97.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,462,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,474,000 after acquiring an additional 158,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,534,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 93.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 77.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,595 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane stock opened at $112.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $114.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

