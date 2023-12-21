Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Atossa Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Atossa Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.21. Atossa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

