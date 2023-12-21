The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 16.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.35.
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
