The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 16.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

