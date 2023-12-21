Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $24.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LBRT

Liberty Energy Price Performance

LBRT stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 12,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $213,795.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,004,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,961,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 12,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $213,795.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,004,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,961,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,621,685.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,165 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 59.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.