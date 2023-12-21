Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Price Target Raised to $1.50

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $1.40 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 237.38% from the company’s current price.
Fury Gold Mines Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:FURY opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Fury Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.09.
Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fury Gold Mines Company Profile
Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.
