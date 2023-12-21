Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Price Target Raised to $1.50

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $1.40 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 237.38% from the company’s current price.

Fury Gold Mines Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FURY opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Fury Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.