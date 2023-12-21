FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of FirstService in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FSV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$214.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$162.79 and a twelve month high of C$223.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$206.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$203.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 14.17%.

In other news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 1,360 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.94, for a total transaction of C$201,198.67. In other news, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.62, for a total value of C$39,324.00. Also, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.94, for a total transaction of C$201,198.67. Insiders own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.312 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

