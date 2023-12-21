Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Trading Down 7.4 %

CMMB stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. Analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMMB. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 23.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.