Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Tigress Financial

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from $139.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $120.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $124.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

