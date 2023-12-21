National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on National CineMedia to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on National CineMedia from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

National CineMedia Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.49.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 18,546,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,418,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 7,418,768 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 333,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $898,000.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

