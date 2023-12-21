The European Equity Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:EEA)

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1394 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

The European Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.0% annually over the last three years.

The European Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EEA opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The European Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The European Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The European Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

