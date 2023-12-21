The European Equity Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:EEA)

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1394 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
The European Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.0% annually over the last three years.
The European Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EEA opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The European Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29.
About The European Equity Fund
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
