Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report released on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BECN

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BECN opened at $86.40 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $88.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.