Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($3.29) Per Share

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zai Lab in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.29) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zai Lab’s current full-year earnings is ($3.41) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

Zai Lab Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $28.84 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $69.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 114.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 81,968.8% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 15.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,072,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $854,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,757.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $613,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,072.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

