I-Mab Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.85) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of I-Mab in a report issued on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.85) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for I-Mab’s current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for I-Mab’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on I-Mab from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 4,842.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 113,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

