Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Lyra Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,340.06% and a negative return on equity of 73.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LYRA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $234.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Harlan Waksal bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 368.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

