FY2023 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Boosted by Raymond James (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.43. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.20.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock opened at $108.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.01. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.