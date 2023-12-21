Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NVRO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $762.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.95. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in Nevro by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nevro by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

