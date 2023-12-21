Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.27) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $59.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $62.23. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $786,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,027,939.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $367,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,651.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $786,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,027,939.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,785 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

