Research Analysts Set Expectations for PDS Biotechnology Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

PDS Biotechnology Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.01.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $55,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $68,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 146.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 24.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.