Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $12.95 Per Share

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report released on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $12.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.15. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $127.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $132.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,056 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

