I-Mab’s (IMAB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for I-Mab’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on I-Mab from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on I-Mab

I-Mab Stock Down 3.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $1.51 on Monday. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in I-Mab by 38.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after buying an additional 938,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in I-Mab by 13,161.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 771,682 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in I-Mab by 880.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 473,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 425,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in I-Mab by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in I-Mab by 770.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 338,675 shares during the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab

(Get Free Report)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.