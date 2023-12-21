Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Reduced by Analyst (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $12.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.34 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BMO. CSFB set a C$128.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$131.42.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$127.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$111.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$115.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

