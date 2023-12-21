HUTCHMED (China) Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for HUTCHMED in a report released on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HUTCHMED’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for HUTCHMED’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

