Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Increased by Analyst

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.31. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $14.58 per share.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $164.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.19. Assurant has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $172.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

See Also

