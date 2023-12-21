Loop Media, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV)

Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Loop Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Loop Media’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Loop Media’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Loop Media Stock Performance

Shares of Loop Media stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Loop Media has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Loop Media ( NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Loop Media had a negative net margin of 101.02% and a negative return on equity of 3,575.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTV. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loop Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loop Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loop Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Loop Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

