Loop Media, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV)

Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Loop Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Loop Media’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Loop Media’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
Loop Media Stock Performance
Shares of Loop Media stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Loop Media has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $6.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTV. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loop Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loop Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loop Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Loop Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Loop Media
Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.
