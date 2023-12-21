Insider Selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) CEO Sells $102,690.60 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $112.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.58 and a 200 day moving average of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Raymond James by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

