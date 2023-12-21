Insider Buying: Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Director Buys $100,275.00 in Stock

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vestis Trading Down 1.6 %

VSTS opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.58. Vestis Co. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.89.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vestis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Institutional Trading of Vestis

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries.

