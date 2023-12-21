Critical Comparison: Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) & Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN)

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) and Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triumph Financial and Benchmark Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Financial $503.31 million 3.54 $102.31 million $1.90 40.32 Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triumph Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

85.6% of Triumph Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Triumph Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Triumph Financial and Benchmark Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Financial 10.47% 6.09% 0.88% Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Triumph Financial and Benchmark Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Financial 1 5 1 0 2.00 Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Triumph Financial presently has a consensus target price of $62.14, suggesting a potential downside of 18.87%. Given Triumph Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Triumph Financial is more favorable than Benchmark Bankshares.

Summary

Triumph Financial beats Benchmark Bankshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Inc., a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. It also provides electronic banking services, debit cards, insurance brokerage services, mortgage warehouse facilities, and transportation factoring services, as well as payments services offered through TriumphPay platform, a payments network for the over-the-road trucking industry. The company was formerly known as Triumph Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Triumph Financial Inc. in December 2022. Triumph Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial solutions, financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

